PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.36

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 3004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGTI shares. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

PGT Innovations Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,021,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,021,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,746 shares of company stock worth $262,335 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

