Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.08

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 11645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Photronics Trading Up 8.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity at Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,671.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,060. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $11,905,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,192,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Photronics by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,156,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 910,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 165,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

