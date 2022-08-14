Piper Sandler Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $320.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

Illumina Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $208.33 on Friday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,471.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 8,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

