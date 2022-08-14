Piper Sandler Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $320.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.61% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.
Illumina Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $208.33 on Friday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,471.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Illumina
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 8,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
