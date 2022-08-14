Piper Sandler Increases Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target to $12.00

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 29,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $5,166,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,818,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 184,338 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 469,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

