Piper Sandler Lowers Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Price Target to $13.00

Aug 14th, 2022

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVOGet Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

APVO stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $22.08.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 481.02% and a negative net margin of 222.55%. Equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

