Piper Sandler Lowers Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Price Target to $13.00

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

APVO stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $22.08.

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 481.02% and a negative net margin of 222.55%. Equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

