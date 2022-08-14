Piper Sandler Lowers Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target to $25.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. Certara has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Certara by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 236.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 125,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Certara by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 343,848 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Certara by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

