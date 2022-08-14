Piper Sandler Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $115.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners lowered Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.52.

COIN opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

