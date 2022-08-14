Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,048 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 570,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,158 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 154,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 738,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 29,218 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PAGP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Plains GP Stock Up 1.0 %

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

