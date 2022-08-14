Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Playtika were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 138,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Playtika by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,264,000 after acquiring an additional 380,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 914,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 340,537 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.46.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

