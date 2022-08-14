PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.92 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PLBY Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

