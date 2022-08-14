Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT Raised to $48.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRVA. Cowen upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $41.85.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $39,196.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,333.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $39,196.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,333.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $2,280,274.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,343.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 643,921 shares of company stock worth $20,595,512 over the last three months. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

