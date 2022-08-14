ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by Chardan Capital

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %
ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $61.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.80. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $9.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.