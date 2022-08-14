ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by Chardan Capital

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $61.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.80. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $9.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 53.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 324,819 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,707,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,221 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 924.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 931,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 840,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

