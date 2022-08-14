ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) by 751.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 4th quarter worth $956,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter worth $783,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Price Performance

EQRR opened at $51.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

