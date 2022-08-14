ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

BATS:SMDV opened at $64.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

