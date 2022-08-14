ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.11. 9,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,941,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 139,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 59,920 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

