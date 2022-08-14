ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE – Get Rating) by 475.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UGE opened at $22.47 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

About ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

