ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of ProShares Ultra Utilities worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Utilities by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Utilities alerts:

ProShares Ultra Utilities Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of UPW stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Utilities has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $85.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10.

ProShares Ultra Utilities Profile

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.