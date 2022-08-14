PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Down 4.9%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30. 64 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler set a $37.00 price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Stock Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

About PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.