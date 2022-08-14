PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Down 4.9%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30. 64 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler set a $37.00 price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, June 20th.
PureTech Health Stock Down 2.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.
