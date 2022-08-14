PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 160.05%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.

PyroGenesis Canada stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. PyroGenesis Canada has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 97.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,088 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth $58,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 28.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 11.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

