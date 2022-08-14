PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th.
PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 160.05%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.
PyroGenesis Canada Stock Up 8.2 %
PyroGenesis Canada stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. PyroGenesis Canada has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.01.
Institutional Trading of PyroGenesis Canada
PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile
PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PyroGenesis Canada (PYR)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.