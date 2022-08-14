Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $150.49

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $150.49 and last traded at $149.90, with a volume of 11700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on QLYS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average is $129.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $337,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $337,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $465,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,809. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,787,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Qualys by 0.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,474,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualys by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,404,000 after buying an additional 41,183 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,122,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.