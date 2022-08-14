Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Quarterhill from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quarterhill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS QTRHF opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $177.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Quarterhill ( OTCMKTS:QTRHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $133.03 million during the quarter.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

