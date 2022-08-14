Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Cut to C$2.40

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Cormark from C$3.00 to C$2.40 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Quarterhill Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of QTRH opened at C$1.97 on Friday. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of C$1.72 and a twelve month high of C$2.98. The company has a market cap of C$224.48 million and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quarterhill Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.97 per share, with a total value of C$39,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,935.79. In other Quarterhill news, Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$191,417.10. Also, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,607 shares in the company, valued at C$83,935.79.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

