Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Cut to C$2.40

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Cormark from C$3.00 to C$2.40 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Quarterhill Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of QTRH opened at C$1.97 on Friday. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of C$1.72 and a twelve month high of C$2.98. The company has a market cap of C$224.48 million and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.19.
Quarterhill Company Profile
Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.
