Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.66% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Quarterhill Stock Down 1.5 %
TSE QTRH opened at C$1.97 on Friday. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of C$1.72 and a 1-year high of C$2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$224.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79.
Insider Activity
Quarterhill Company Profile
Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.
