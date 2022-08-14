Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

TSE QTRH opened at C$1.97 on Friday. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of C$1.72 and a 1-year high of C$2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$224.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79.

In other news, Director Rusty Lewis bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,009.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at C$32,009.25. In other Quarterhill news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,935.79. Also, Director Rusty Lewis purchased 14,700 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,009.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,009.25.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

