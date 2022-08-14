Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at Raymond James

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cormark cut their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Quarterhill Trading Down 1.5 %
TSE:QTRH opened at C$1.97 on Friday. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$1.72 and a 12-month high of C$2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.48 million and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.19.
Insider Activity
Quarterhill Company Profile
Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.
See Also
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
