QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Down 4.1%

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.63 and last traded at $83.66. Approximately 12,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 718,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average of $101.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

