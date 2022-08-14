Raymond James Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$8.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.60.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$7.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.99. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$75.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.47 million. On average, analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$598,839.44.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

