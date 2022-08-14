Raymond James Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$8.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.60.
ECN Capital Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$7.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.99. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at ECN Capital
In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$598,839.44.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
