Raymond James Lowers Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$16.25

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.11.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.15. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.50 and a twelve month high of C$18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.60.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.