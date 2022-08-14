RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROLL shares. Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $264.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total value of $2,899,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,749.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total value of $2,899,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,749.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.45, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,203.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,990 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,176,000 after purchasing an additional 353,074 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 804,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

