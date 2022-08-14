RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

REAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. RealReal has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $278.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.30.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532. Company insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 758.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in RealReal by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in RealReal by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

