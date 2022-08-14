Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.86

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as 3.86 and last traded at 4.01, with a volume of 508028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 4.24.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.88 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

