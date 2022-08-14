Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.86

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as 3.86 and last traded at 4.01, with a volume of 508028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 4.24.
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Trading Down 3.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.88 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70.
About Reconnaissance Energy Africa
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.
See Also
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.