Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Up to $27.82

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.82, but opened at $28.76. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 2,967 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $872.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85.

Insider Activity

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $306,309.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,246.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 503,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,172.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 147,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

