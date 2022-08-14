Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Sells $1,230,908.80 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Repligen Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $251.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

