Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Sells $1,230,908.80 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Repligen Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ RGEN opened at $251.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repligen (RGEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.