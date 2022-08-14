ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock opened at $239.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.21. ResMed has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

Insider Activity at ResMed

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,660 shares of company stock worth $6,929,408 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

