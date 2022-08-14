ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $252.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $246.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

Shares of RMD opened at $239.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.09 and a 200-day moving average of $226.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,660 shares of company stock worth $6,929,408 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after purchasing an additional 254,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,867,000 after purchasing an additional 310,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ResMed by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after acquiring an additional 255,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ResMed by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

