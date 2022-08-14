Reviewing Sovos Brands (SOVO) & The Competition

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sovos Brands to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sovos Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 12 0 3.00 Sovos Brands Competitors 270 1083 1269 28 2.40

Sovos Brands presently has a consensus price target of $17.73, indicating a potential upside of 28.55%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 27.33%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $719.19 million $1.92 million -38.30 Sovos Brands Competitors $7.65 billion $1.07 billion 4.12

This table compares Sovos Brands and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sovos Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands. Sovos Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands -4.47% 9.21% 3.97% Sovos Brands Competitors -360.30% -19.31% -5.80%

Summary

Sovos Brands beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

