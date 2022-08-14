Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RNMBY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($190.82) to €251.00 ($256.12) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Rheinmetall from €215.00 ($219.39) to €240.00 ($244.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of RNMBY stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

