Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 220.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 4.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 3,914.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $614.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

