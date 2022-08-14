Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 68.83.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 38.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is 39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion and a PE ratio of -1.88. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

