Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $65.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 68.83.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 38.90 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of 39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

