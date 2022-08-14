Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

BB opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in BlackBerry by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

