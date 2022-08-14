Robert W. Baird Raises Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target to $40.00

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ATGE opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at $74,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director William V. Krehbiel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $316,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,547,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

