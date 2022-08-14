Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $10.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HOOD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.26.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,251.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $1,180,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,466.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $170,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,251.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,319 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 332.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 260.4% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

