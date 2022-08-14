Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 1.88.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Roblox by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Roblox by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $12,031,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Roblox by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

