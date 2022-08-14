Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 6.79 and last traded at 6.70. Approximately 78,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,233,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.86.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 16.45.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 39.93 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 117.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 114.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,229 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 27,380 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 97,880 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 51,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,907 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

