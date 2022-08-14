Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rockley Photonics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Rockley Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RKLY opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. Rockley Photonics has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Institutional Trading of Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics ( NYSE:RKLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Rockley Photonics had a negative net margin of 3,519.47% and a negative return on equity of 213.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockley Photonics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

