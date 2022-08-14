Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

RSI stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$668.94 million and a P/E ratio of 14.27. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of C$5.31 and a 1 year high of C$6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$140,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$590,087.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $923,258.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

