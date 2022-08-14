Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RSI. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.17. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$5.31 and a one year high of C$6.59. The firm has a market cap of C$668.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27.

Insider Transactions at Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$140,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$590,087.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $923,258.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

