Rollins Financial Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rollins Financial raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,660 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $143.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.69, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

