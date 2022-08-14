Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $28.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $56.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIX. B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NYSE:SIX opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 348,325 shares of company stock worth $10,040,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

