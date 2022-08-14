Roth Capital Increases Real Brokerage (TSE:REAX) Price Target to C$3.75

Real Brokerage (TSE:REAX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Roth Capital to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s current price.

Real Brokerage Trading Up 4.7 %

REAX opened at C$2.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Real Brokerage has a twelve month low of C$1.28 and a twelve month high of C$5.20.

